Caltrans gets OK to clear Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND -- A federal judge gave the green light Friday for Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment, the Bay Area's largest, to be cleared.

Judge William Orrick is dissolving the temporary restraining order he issued in July against Caltrans that asked for a plan to shelter residents.

The City of Oakland submitted that plan Thursday evening proposing clearing out the location about 50 people at a time. There are about 300 people that live in the encampment.

Caltrans says the encampment poses a major safety risk, and the location has seen more than 200 fires over the last two years, and dozens of fires this year alone.

Caltrans can start clearing people out a week on September 2, with notices posted on September 2

It's expected the camp will be cleared in about seven weeks.

Last Thursday a letter from Gov. Newsom's office accused Oakland of "seeking to shirk its responsibility" by claiming Caltrans is responsible for a portion of the encampment. The letter threatened to take away millions of dollars in state funding.

