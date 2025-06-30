Thieves ram vehicle into Sunnyvale jewelry store, evade police after stealing merchandise

A group of thieves stole merchandise from a Sunnyvale jewelry store on Sunday after ramming a vehicle into the building in the middle of the day and later evading police during a chase, authorities said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a press release Monday that the incident began at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at a jewelry store on the 1000 block of East El Camino Real between Poplar and Henderson Avenues.

After using a stolen vehicle to smash into the building, multiple suspects entered the store and used hammers to smash display cases, stealing an undisclosed amount of jewelry, the DPS said. The suspects then fled in several waiting vehicles, leaving the stolen vehicle behind.

One person inside the store was injured during the incident and was taken to a hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening, the DPS said.

During the police response, officers located one of the suspect vehicles and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled instead with officers giving chase, the DPS said. The pursuit was later ended in the interest of public safety, according to DPS.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact Detective G. Limon at (408) 730-7110.

On March 30, a group of thieves used a stolen car to ram another jewelry store in Sunnyvale, less than a mile west on El Camino Real between S. Wolfe Road and Maria Lane. In that incident, a store employee confronted the driver with a gun, and the suspects fled without stealing anything, the DPS said.

On June 20, a similar attempted theft happened at a jewelry store in Dublin, with thieves using a stolen car to breach the store's security gates. Local news reports said the thieves left empty-handed because the store's owner had removed merchandise from display cases after hearing about yet another similar smash-and-grab theft from a Fremont jewelry store two days prior.