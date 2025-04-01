Suspects sought in attempted robbery of Sunnyvale jewelry store

Authorities in Sunnyvale said they are searching for multiple suspects in an attempted jewelry store robbery over the weekend in which the suspects attempted to ram a vehicle into the business.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 800 block of East El Camino Real around 6:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of a robbery in progress.

The victim had told officers that the suspects intentionally rammed the building twice with a vehicle to gain entry. A store employee then retrieved a firearm and confronted the driver.

Surveillance video shared by the Department of Public Safety showed the incident, which was witnessed by several people.

Surveillance footage of an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Sunnyvale on March 29, 2025. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

Police said the suspects fled the scene without entering the store. No merchandise or money was taken.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and was determined to be stolen. A preliminary investigation has determined that multiple suspects were involved and all the vehicles used in the incident were also stolen.

Police said the suspects had fled the area in a newer model minivan. The minivan, which was stolen, was later located by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Rosette of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.