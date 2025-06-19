Watch CBS News
Crime

Fremont police arrest 4 suspects after robbery at Kumar Jewelers

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-grab thieves drive car into front of Fremont jewelry store
Smash-and-grab thieves drive car into front of Fremont jewelry store 01:01

Four people were taken into custody after Fremont police responded to a robbery at a jewelry store Wednesday evening, police said. 

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to Kumar Jewelers on Mowry Avenue and Farwell Avenue, where they said multiple people were involved in a robbery. 

Police said the group rammed a vehicle into the front of the business, gained entry and smashed display cases before taking off in multiple vehicles. 

One of the suspect vehicles was located at the scene and four people were taken into custody, police said.

Stolen property was also located in the vehicle, police said.

"It's just not fair. I mean, this is America, so you're entitled to be able to run your business peacefully and safely, and it's just unfortunate that this is the reality," said Sahil Verma of Humar Jewelers. "Sometimes it's not a matter of if but a matter of when."

The investigation is ongoing. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.