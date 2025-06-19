Fremont police arrest 4 suspects after robbery at Kumar Jewelers

Four people were taken into custody after Fremont police responded to a robbery at a jewelry store Wednesday evening, police said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to Kumar Jewelers on Mowry Avenue and Farwell Avenue, where they said multiple people were involved in a robbery.

Police said the group rammed a vehicle into the front of the business, gained entry and smashed display cases before taking off in multiple vehicles.

One of the suspect vehicles was located at the scene and four people were taken into custody, police said.

Stolen property was also located in the vehicle, police said.

"It's just not fair. I mean, this is America, so you're entitled to be able to run your business peacefully and safely, and it's just unfortunate that this is the reality," said Sahil Verma of Humar Jewelers. "Sometimes it's not a matter of if but a matter of when."

The investigation is ongoing.