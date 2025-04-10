Santa Clara County DA to announce findings in Stanford protest investigation

Results of investigation into Stanford protest to be announced

The Santa Clara County DA's office is set to announce the results of an investigation into the arrest of a dozen students at Stanford during last summer's protests against the violence in Gaza.

The students were taken into custody after barricading themselves inside the Stanford president's office in June.

The protest on June 5, 2024, was organized by the group Stanford for Palestine. The group said the students and alumni locked themselves inside Stanford President Richard Saller's office around 5:30 a.m.

The protesters said they refused to leave Saller's office until the Stanford administration and the Stanford Board of Trustees take action to address "their role in enabling and profiting from the ongoing genocide in Gaza."

A Stanford spokesperson said the protesters "unlawfully" entered Building 10, which houses the offices of the president and provost. As of 8:37 a.m., spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in an emailed statement that the offices had been cleared and 13 people were arrested.

A university spokesperson said that the incident caused more than $700,000 in damage.

Last month, the DA's office decided not to charge a student journalist who was arrested.