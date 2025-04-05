Visas issued to 6 UC Berkeley, 6 Stanford students revoked

The visas issued to six students at both UC Berkeley and Stanford were revoked by the federal government in the past week, according to campus officials.

UC Berkeley campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore initially said that four people -- two students and two recent graduates -- had their visas revoked. In an updated release, the number rose from four to six people.

Four of the students impacted are currently enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley, where one is an undergraduate and the other three are graduate students. The other two members of the campus community "are recent graduates engaged in the STEM OPT program that provides work experiences in their field of study."

"The campus is supporting those impacted in accordance with its long-standing procedures for visa revocations and terminated Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records," Gilmore said.

Cal did not provide any other information about the affected members, citing policies and laws relating to the privacy of records.

"Campus officials (and the University of California) are committed to doing what they can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing so, the university will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws," Gilman said.

Stanford University said it learned Friday that four students and two recent graduates also had their student visas revoked during a routine check of the SEVIS database.

"We are not currently aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them," Stanford said.

The university added that it was unaware of any presence of immigration authorities on campus on Friday.