Man with outstanding warrants arrested following San Mateo mail theft, police say

A suspect arrested following a reported mail theft in San Mateo was found to be in possession of stolen property and wanted for other outstanding warrants, police said Friday.

On Thursday at 3:23 a.m., San Mateo police dispatchers received a report of a mail theft on Vista Del Mar just west of Mariners Island Boulevard near the Foster City city limits. According to a press release from the department, officers obtained surveillance footage of the theft and found that the suspect was last seen on a bicycle heading east toward Mariners Island Boulevard.

Officers found and detained a suspect who matched the description from the surveillance footage in the area of Mariners Island and Wharfside Road shortly afterward, police said. He was identified as 34-year-old San Mateo resident Christopher Henry, who police said was riding an e-bike reported stolen in San Bruno.

A stolen e-bike and burglary tools recovered after a suspect was arrested for alleged mail theft in San Mateo, August 14, 2025. San Mateo Police Department

Henry was arrested, and during a search, officers found stolen mail in his possession and burglary tools inside his duffel bag. He was also found to have two outstanding local warrants.

Police booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, mail theft, and possession of burglary tools. The stolen e-bike was returned to the San Bruno Police Department, police said