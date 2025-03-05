San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus vows "I will not resign" after special election

After early returns from Tuesday's special election indicated overwhelming support for giving the board of supervisors the power to oust embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, she promised she would not go down without a fight.

Preliminary results released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday showed that 85.6% of ballots counted supported Measure A, which would give the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors the power to fire the sheriff. A majority of at least 50% is required for the charter amendment to be passed.

The sheriff released a statement regarding the special election's initial results Wednesday afternoon.

"It appears that Measure A has passed," the statement read. "Unfortunately, this vote took place during an offcycle election in which barely 20% of registered voters participated—hardly a mandate for overturning the will of the people."

"With the passage of Measure A, I now have the opportunity to formally challenge and disprove the politically motivated allegations against me and my administration," the statement continued. "I will be entitled to a public hearing before a neutral and unbiased body—something that was deliberately denied to me throughout this process."

The Board of Supervisors resorted to holding a special election after Corpus refused to step down amid scathing allegations about her tenure in office. In November, a 400-page independent investigation into her administration was released, containing findings of abuse of power, retaliation, and intimidation.

"We are mindful of the serious responsibility that the voters of San Mateo County have decisively entrusted the board of supervisors with," said board Vice President Noelia Corzo.

Once the election is certified in about a month, the board will hold a removal hearing. The sheriff will have the chance to respond to the allegations against her.

"My legal team and I look forward to this opportunity, and are confident that I will be vindicated through a legitimate process," Corpus said in her statement. "As far as for me—I will not resign."