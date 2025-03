San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus vows to not resign after special election Kelsi Thorud reports on a San Mateo County measure that would give the Board of Supervisors the ability to oust the sheriff. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv