Independent investigation calls on San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign based on recommendations of an independent investigation into allegations of abuse of power in her department.

According to a release issued by the board, the investigative report by retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell revealed additional charges of intimidation, retaliation, the use of racial and homophobic slurs and conflicts of interest.

Corpus and her Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle are also accused of having a personal relationship.

The report concluded with a recommendation that "Sheriff Corpus step down and that Victor Aenlle's employment by the sheriff's office be terminated immediately. Nothing short of new leadership can save this organization."

Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller on Tuesday held a press conference to highlight the public release of Cordell's report.

"Judge Cordell's independent investigation contains findings that are unprecedented in the history of San Mateo County Government," said Mueller. "The sheriff and her chief of staff's reprehensible conduct demands full transparency and immediate action."

Tuesday evening, the sheriff spoke to reporters about the independent investigation into her office and denied the charges.

"Like many of you, I am shocked by the outright slander of by two members of the board this afternoon. No one will call me a racist or a homophobe. These are people who have a vendetta against me," Corpus said. "I am disgusted at how low these people will go."

She went on to defend herself regarding the charges, claiming that anyone who knows her knows she would never use racist terms and was "not capable of that."

"Racism is disgusting and vile. As a woman of color, this disturbs me deeply," she said.

Sheriff Corpus said that the attacks against her were happening because she represents change and accountability.

Earlier Tuesday, Sheriff Corpus held her first press conference to announce the arrest of San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association President Carlos Tapia.

"No one is above the law. We are committed to accountability at every level. While these actions are difficult, they are necessary to uphold the integrity and trust of our office, and our community," said Sheriff's Corpus.

While the sheriff's announcement did not go into any details about the arrest, the Mercury News reported that Tapia turned himself in on charges of felony grand theft.

Tapia spoke following the sheriff's presser on his arrest.

"I will continue to faithfully represent the interest of our union members and I will look forward to the district attorney's review of this investigation," he said. "And I'm confident I will be vindicated."

Tapia was released on a bond and has been placed on administrative leave, the Sheriff's Office said. His case will be forwarded to the county District Attorney's Office for review.

On Tuesday, the union along with the San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants condemned Tapia's arrest, saying it has "all the earmarks of whistleblower retaliation" in the wake of Cordell's report.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors also addressed Tapia's arrest, saying, "It is highly irregular in San Mateo County for the Sheriff's Office to undertake a criminal investigation and arrest a member of their own department."

The ongoing dispute between the sheriff and the two unions first surfaced in September when San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association aired their grievances against Sheriff Corpus and Chief of Staff Aenlle.

The DSA and the Office of Sheriff's Sergeants both accused Aenlle of creating a toxic work environment and interfering with protected union activities. The deputies' union also filed unfair labor practice complaints with the California Public Employment Relations Board.

The PERB complaints allege the Sheriff's Office changed its minimum staffing level policy without union input and refused to meet about an expiring overtime policy.

A week later, Sheriff Corpus and the county Board of Supervisors released separate statements about the spat.

In her statement, Corpus struck a defiant tone and said she refused to consider removing her chief of staff, Victor Aenlle, over what she called "political games."

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors also announced a special board meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to consider the potential next steps to resolve the issues with the sheriff's department.