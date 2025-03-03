San Mateo Co. voters set to decide on effort to oust embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus

In San Mateo County, allegations of misconduct inside the sheriff's office has residents deciding who holds the power to remove elected officials from office. On Tuesday, voters will decide the sheriff's fate at the ballot box in a single-issue special election.

Measure A asks voters if they support the Board of Supervisors having the power to remove elected officials from office. While it would give broad powers to the board, it is aimed at embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus, who has faced allegations of misconduct, misuse of power and conflicts of interests.

For some deputies, including Eliot Storch, the upcoming vote represents more than a political decision — it could mark a turning point to restore trust and honor within the department.

Corpus campaigned on restoring trust and accountability in the office, but Storch says Corpus' conduct within the department instead created a toxic work environment.

"It's absolutely affected morale," Storch told CBS News Bay Area. "One of Sheriff Corpus' greatest accomplishments here at the sheriff's office, that she has created a culture of fear and retaliation. That's all she's done is create a culture of fear retaliation."

Tensions within the department reached a boiling point in November, when Corpus arrested Deputy Sheriff's Association President Carlos Tapia for alleged time card fraud.

The arrest occurred on the same day an independent investigative report by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell was released, calling for Corpus' resignation.

Deputies argue the arrest was payback for Tapia's public criticism of the sheriff.

"Having President Tapia get arrested was a red line," Storch said. "It showed us that Sheriff Corpus would do anything possible to disrespect and mistreat the people who work here, and that she would do anything possible to maintain power, even at the expense of a good man's life."

The charges against Tapia were later dropped, but the fallout left deep divisions within the department.

The 400-page independent report painted a scathing picture of Sheriff Corpus' leadership. It accused her of using racist and homophobic slurs, fostering a toxic workplace culture, and consolidating power within the hands of her Chief of Staff, Victor Aenlle.

The report found Aenlle unqualified to weigh in on executive decision-making and cited his personal relationship with Corpus as a conflict of interest. Both Corpus and Aenlle have denied the allegations.

Corpus has pushed back forcefully, maintaining that she has been unfairly targeted because she is the county's first Latina sheriff. Her attorney, Brad Gage, argues the attacks amount to discrimination. Corpus has since filed a $10 million discrimination lawsuit against county officials.

"The election itself is geared only to target her," Gage told CBS News Bay Area. "Measure A has a time out in 2028, so basically it's never existed before and it won't exist after her term as the sheriff. And that is very concerning to us because it appears to be improper, discriminatory and retaliatory."

Gage stopped short of committing to a peaceful exit on behalf of Corpus if the measure passes, and the board votes her out. If the measure is approved by voters, it would require four of the five members of the board to vote for her removal.

"I don't believe that that vote would be appropriate, because you need to have a fair and impartial tribunal, but you already have two state two supervisors who have made statements that we contend were untrue and biased," Gage said. "We don't think that it's going to be deemed to be legal at the end of the day."

Critics of Measure A said the county already has established processes to remove a sheriff from office — such as a recall election or a civil grand jury investigation that could lead to a trial. They argue Measure A would give unprecedented power to the Board of Supervisors, potentially undermining voter control over the sheriff's position.

Caught in the middle are San Mateo County residents and local lawmakers. In communities such as Millbrae, which relies entirely on the Sheriff's Office for public safety, officials said they want to move past the controversy and refocus on frontline services.

"We want to bring an end to this issue and the challenges at the top leadership level as soon as possible," said Millbrae Mayor Anders Fung. "Ultimately, you know, we need to make sure that everybody feels comfortable with the Sheriff's Office leadership, and I think that's what we look forward to."

Half Moon Bay, San Carlos, Woodside and several other communities also contract with the sheriff's office for law enforcement services.

As the vote approaches, residents will not only decide the fate of Corpus — they will also weigh in on a larger question: what accountability should look like for every elected official in San Mateo County.