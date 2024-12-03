San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus faces supes vote on ballot measure to oust her

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors was set to vote again Tuesday on a special election to oust embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus, who has been facing calls to resign following multiple allegations of misconduct.

Last month in a unanimous decision, the board approved a charter amendment to authorize supervisors to remove an elected sheriff for cause, a power it does not have currently.

On Tuesday the board was scheduled to vote on the measure a second time. If approved, the charter amendment would be placed on the ballot of a special election that would take place on March 4, 2025. Supervisors were scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.

Corpus has argued her critics should pursue a recall, and an amendment is a "blatant attempt to go around the voters." The board says that while the voters could launch a recall effort, 45,000 signatures would be required.

An independent report by retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell accuses Corpus of misconduct such as bullying and racial slurs, conflicts of interest, and having a personal relationship with her chief of staff.

Last month, Corpus appeared before the board and blasted calls from the supervisors to resign, calling the inquiry against her "politically motivated and one-sided." She has also announced plans to move her office forward with a restructured leadership team.

"Resigning from my position or relinquishing the independence of this Office is not the answer," said Corpus in a statement issued last week. "Such actions would set a dangerous precedent, jeopardizing the progress we've made and the meaningful change our voters entrusted me to deliver."

Corpus released the statement a day after the San Carlos City Council joined growing calls for her to step down, approving a no-confidence vote. The vote came nearly two weeks after the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors also issued a similar no-confidence vote against Corpus.

Corpus has called the move to place the charter amendment on the ballot "anti-democratic."

"It is a mean-spirited political scheme," Corpus said in a prepared statement last month. "This charter amendment with sunset language that only applies to me is an effort to go around the voters to try to unseat me. I will fight it tooth and nail. I am not going anywhere."