San Jose police arrest 2 suspects in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

Brandon Downs
Brandon Downs

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in San Jose in February, police said. 

The shooting happened on Feb. 12 around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Farm and Dow driver near Hillsdale Avenue

Despite performing life-saving measures, the 19-year-old man died at the hospital

After piecing together clues through video surveillance, police said the shooting was potentially gang-motivated. 

Detectives said they were able to identify the primary suspects, 19-year-old Nathaniel Henderson and 20-year-old Antonio Perez, using automated license plate reader cameras and other investigative techniques.

farm-dr-shooting-suspects.png
Nathaniel Henderson (left) and Antonio Perez (right) were arrested for a deadly shooting in San Jose on Feb. 12, 2025, police said.  San Jose Police Department

The two suspects were arrested in San Jose on Thursday and booked into jail for murder, police said. 

The shooting was the city's second homicide of 2025. 

