Man shot in San Jose neighborhood dies in hospital; 2nd homicide of 2025

A man who was critically injured after being shot in a San Jose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon has died, police announced Thursday.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Farm and Dow drives near Hillsdale Avenue following reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

San Jose police on the scene following a shooting near Farm and Dow drives on Feb. 12, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Officers performed life-saving measures, and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The victim's name has not been released by the coroner, pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said Thursday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The shooting is the city's 2nd homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jize of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.