Man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Jose shooting

A man has been hospitalized and police are investigating after a person was found shot in a San Jose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to San Jose Police, officers were called to the area of Farm and Dow drives near Hillsdale Avenue shortly after 2:15 p.m. on reports of a person being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers did not provide additional details about the shooting.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said the area of Farm Drive from Pearl Avenue to Dow Drive will be closed "for a significant amount of time" and that the public should avoid the area.