Watch CBS News
Crime

18-year-old arrested in vandalism, burglary of Rohnert Park school

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/7/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/7/25 10:13

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a break-in and vandalism that led to the closure of a Rohnert Park school on Monday.

Officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the campus of John Reed Elementary School in the early morning hours following an alarm notification. When they arrived, they found several rooms were vandalized.

Superintendent Maite Iturri of the Cotati-Rohnert Park District described the damage to the campus as "extensive". Due to the extent of the damage and the investigation, classes at the school were cancelled on Monday, impacting about 360 students in grades TK through 5th grade.

Following a thorough cleaning, classes at John Reed Elementary resumed on Tuesday.

Additional details about the vandalism were not immediately available.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a suspect, identified as 18-year-old David Beach. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, felony vandalism and grand theft.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ashley Freyer of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-588-3513.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.