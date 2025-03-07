18-year-old arrested in vandalism, burglary of Rohnert Park school

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a break-in and vandalism that led to the closure of a Rohnert Park school on Monday.

Officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the campus of John Reed Elementary School in the early morning hours following an alarm notification. When they arrived, they found several rooms were vandalized.

Superintendent Maite Iturri of the Cotati-Rohnert Park District described the damage to the campus as "extensive". Due to the extent of the damage and the investigation, classes at the school were cancelled on Monday, impacting about 360 students in grades TK through 5th grade.

Following a thorough cleaning, classes at John Reed Elementary resumed on Tuesday.

Additional details about the vandalism were not immediately available.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a suspect, identified as 18-year-old David Beach. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, felony vandalism and grand theft.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ashley Freyer of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-588-3513.