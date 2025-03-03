Elementary school in Rohnert Park closed after vandals cause "extensive" damage

Classes at an elementary school in Sonoma County have been canceled Monday after vandals broke in and caused what was described as "extensive" damage.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the campus of John Reed Elementary School early Monday following an alarm notification. Officers arrived at the campus on 390 Arlen Drive within three minutes.

When they arrived, they found the suspects entered and vandalized several rooms. School officials were also arrived to assist with the investigation.

Officials with the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District announced that classes were canceled.

Superintendent Maite Iturri said in a letter to the school community, "We want to inform you that John Reed Elementary was broken into and vandalized overnight, resulting in extensive damage to the campus. Due to the severity of the damage and the ongoing police investigation, school has been canceled for all John Reed students today, Monday, March 3, 2025."

Iturri said an update would be provided later on Monday about the school's condition and plans for the school on Tuesday.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. According to the California Department of Education, the school serves about 360 students in grades TK through 5th grade.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ashley Freyer of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-588-3513.