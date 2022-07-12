Watch CBS News
Crime

Robbers pistol-whip victim during home invasion in San Francisco's Portola District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police say a trio of robbers pistol-whipped their victim during a home invasion robbery in San Francisco's Portola District early Tuesday morning, leaving injuries that required the victim to be hospitalized.

The robbery was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 900 block of Woolsey Street.

Three male suspects entered the home and one hit a resident with his gun. The trio took jewelry and cash before fleeing, police said.

The victim struck by the gun was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. The suspects remain at large and San Francisco police have not released detailed descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 2:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.