Influencer Ricci Wynne in court on child porn charges; SFPD seeks additional victims

Ricci Wynne, a San Francisco-based social media personality, appeared in court Tuesday after being indicted on child pornography charges. Meanwhile, police were urging any additional victims to come forward.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced that Wynne made an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday morning. On March 18, a grand jury charged the 39-year-old with two counts of production of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Wynne allegedly coerced two minors "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct" in April and October of 2022.

With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 30,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), Wynne frequently posts videos about crime and drug use on the city's streets.

Wynne was detained by San Francisco Police at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 24, 2024 and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of pimping and pandering. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the time of his arrest in November, Wynne had been on federal probation after pleading guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, court documents show.

On Tuesday, police said they were searching for additional victims, after their investigators discovered evidence of additional crimes, including the production of child exploitation material.

"The SFPD is requesting for anyone who may have been victimized by Wynne to come forward and speak with investigators," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to test TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

If convicted on the child pornography charges, Wynne faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years and a $250,000 fine for each violation, prosecutors said.

Wynne is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Wednesday.