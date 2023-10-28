Watch CBS News
Weather

Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory in effect for parts of the Bay Area

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast 10-28-23
First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast 10-28-23 03:04

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the Bay Area until Sunday evening as offshore winds and low humidity create dangerous fire conditions.

The warning began Saturday at 5 a.m. and will be going on until Sunday at 5 p.m. 

Areas covered by the Red Flag Warning include the North Bay, East Bay Hills/Valleys, Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, San Mateo Coast and Santa Lucia Mountains.

The fire threat will be especially high in North Bay Mountains, where a Wind Advisory will also be in effect.

The Wind Advisory is also in effect in the East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains until 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Forecasters said north to northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour are possible, gusting to 30-45 mph. On the highest peaks, gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, which could down branches or power lines.

Fire risk levels are expected to ease in the Bay Area beginning Monday.  

First published on October 28, 2023 / 11:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.