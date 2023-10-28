Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory in effect for parts of the Bay Area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the Bay Area until Sunday evening as offshore winds and low humidity create dangerous fire conditions.
The warning began Saturday at 5 a.m. and will be going on until Sunday at 5 p.m.
Areas covered by the Red Flag Warning include the North Bay, East Bay Hills/Valleys, Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, San Mateo Coast and Santa Lucia Mountains.
The fire threat will be especially high in North Bay Mountains, where a Wind Advisory will also be in effect.
The Wind Advisory is also in effect in the East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Forecasters said north to northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour are possible, gusting to 30-45 mph. On the highest peaks, gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, which could down branches or power lines.
Fire risk levels are expected to ease in the Bay Area beginning Monday.
