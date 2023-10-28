Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory in effect for parts of the Bay Area

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the Bay Area until Sunday evening as offshore winds and low humidity create dangerous fire conditions.

The warning began Saturday at 5 a.m. and will be going on until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Areas covered by the Red Flag Warning include the North Bay, East Bay Hills/Valleys, Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, San Mateo Coast and Santa Lucia Mountains.

🚩ICYMI: A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast through Sunday evening. The Red Flag Warning was updated to include the Santa Lucia Mt Range. #OneLessSpark #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/8AvegEzIWV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 28, 2023

The fire threat will be especially high in North Bay Mountains, where a Wind Advisory will also be in effect.

The Wind Advisory is also in effect in the East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said north to northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour are possible, gusting to 30-45 mph. On the highest peaks, gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, which could down branches or power lines.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Santa Cruz Mountains from 8 AM today through Sunday 5 PM. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph will be possible. pic.twitter.com/dIIY5dN2cb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 28, 2023

Fire risk levels are expected to ease in the Bay Area beginning Monday.