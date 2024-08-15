Police, state agents seize $130,000 in illegal products from Pleasanton smoke shops

Pleasanton police said they seized $130,000 worth of illegal products from three smoke shops during a roundup last week.

Working with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) on Thursday, the team inspected smoke shops suspected of selling products to minors.

The $130,000 worth of illegal products included 4,300 units of flavored tobacco and psilocybin mushroom, while the CDTFA seized multiple illegal marijuana products.

Police issued citations to businesses that allegedly sold flavored tobacco, a violation police said can cause an operator's license to be suspended for 30 days.

The operation was funded by the Tobacco Grant Program, which is a reimbursement grant funded by Proposition 56.

Pleasanton police received more than $430,000 from the California Department of Justice to fund school and community education, as well as enforcement operations, including retail stings.