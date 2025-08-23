Favorable weather helps crews gain ground on Pickett Fire amid evacuation orders

Favorable weather helped firefighters gain some ground as they battle the Pickett Fire in Napa County, but evacuation orders expanded Saturday as the blaze continued to spread.

The wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon on Pickett Road, just east of Calistoga. Since then, it has burned about 4,700 acres of mostly remote land and was 7 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The flames are burning in rugged, mountainous terrain north of the community of Angwin. On Saturday, crews worked to cut firebreaks to prevent the blaze from reaching Angwin and nearby Aetna Springs.

"We packed luggage, medicine, and just necessities for a few days," said Angwin resident Michael Hogan, who has lived in the area for 35 years.

Hogan and his wife have their SUV packed in case they need to evacuate. Their home remains under an evacuation warning.

"You're kind of torn because you're anxious while you're here. But as soon as you leave, you're anxious cause you left. And we had looters here [in previous fires]. It's kind of wrenching either way," Hogan told CBS News Bay Area.

He knows the routine well, having evacuated multiple times before—including during the Glass Fire five years ago, when flames burned right up to his property.

Firefighters said the Pickett Fire is burning through an old Glass Fire scar.

"Conditions down here at the bottom [of the hill] are pretty good. So it's cleared up really well. It's in our favor that the winds are blowing back into [the charred area]," said Cal Fire firefighter Hernan Rodriguez.

Officials credited improving weather conditions for slowing the fire's spread Saturday. Temperatures were warm but not as hot as earlier in the week. In addition to ground crews, helicopters and air tankers have been critical in dropping water and fire retardant over steep terrain.

"There's not a lot of fires burning in California right now. So they've sent a lot of resources here," Hogan said, adding that the response makes him feel a little more hopeful.

"Last night, we slept some just because we were so exhausted, but we're kind of tired of this," he added.

No homes have been damaged so far. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Heavy smoke continues to blanket the area, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's advisory remains in effect through Monday for Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.