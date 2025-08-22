Pickett Fire in California's Napa County near Calistoga the largest in Bay Area this year

The Pickett Fire in California's Napa County grew Friday afternoon near Calistoga, reaching more than 3,000 acres, the largest fire in the Bay Area since last year.

Cal Fire said in an incident report update Friday night that the fire had grown to 3,993 acres and was 7% contained. The Pickett Fire surpasses last year's Point Fire, which burned more than 1,200 acres in Sonoma County.

At 6 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office issued new evacuation orders and warnings.

Pickett Fire Update:



Firefighting efforts will continue overnight with three type one night, flying helicopters with 1 Helco providing supervision. Ground resources will also remain on the fire which include hand crews, engine strike teams, dozers, and water tenders. While the… pic.twitter.com/xKFmPHfov7 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 23, 2025

"A priority Friday has been the dozer work on the right flank, an area that's seen active fire. The 15 assigned dozers are greatly aiding in establishing control lines and providing access," the agency said on social media. "They are being supported by aerial firefighting operations to tie in the control lines from Rattlesnake Ridge wrapping around to Sugarloaf Mountain to protect communities that lie further to the east."

Division Chief Ryan Isham said in a video that fire activity diminished during the evening hours due to increased humidity but is expected to increase as temperatures again heat up.

"We've taken advantage of this by continuing to use water-dropping aircraft to help suppress the fire throughout the night, and we've been going direct on the fire whenever possible," Isham said. "Conditions will change as that inversion layer starts to break and temperatures warm up, you will expect to see increased fire activity throughout the perimeter of the fire."

As for personnel, the agency said there were 350 personnel working on the fire overnight, which is going to increase on Friday.

"During Friday's day shift there are 75 engines, 8 hand crews, 15 dozers, 10 water tenders and numerous air tankers and helicopters assigned. Total personnel is approximately 435," the agency said.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. in the area of Pickett Road northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery, outside Calistoga city limits. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pickett Fire evacuations remain in effect

As of Friday afternoon, evacuation orders were in place in the following areas:

NPA-E114

NPA-E115

NPA-E120

NPA-E121-B

POP-E001-B

NPA-E121C

NPA-E122B

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings are in effect in the following zones:

NPA-E107

NPA-E121-A

NPA-E122

POP-E002-B

ANG-E001

NPA-E122A

POP-E001A

Residents can find their evacuation zones at protect.genasys.com.

Air quality impacted

Smoke from the fire was expected to impact air quality in the North Bay.

⚠️🔥Smoke from the #PickettFire will impact portions of the North Bay today. Here's a computer model depicting total smoke today. For air quality info check out @AirDistrict #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/VeW3r33MgN — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 22, 2025

The Bay Area Air District has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties for Friday and Saturday. Residents in the counties are being urged to check air quality levels by visiting fire.airnow.gov and to take steps to protect themselves from smoke.

During a smoke event, the air district urges residents to stay indoors or to visit locations with filtered air. Additional tips can be found on the Air District's website.

The largest fire in Napa County history was the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex in 2020, which burned about 165,000 acres in the county out of more than 363,000 acres burned across five counties.

Fire burns near wineries

"It's really good to see that they really hammered with as many helicopters as they can get, as many planes as they can get," said winemaker Banyon Kirkendall, who watched the firefight from Venge Vineyards.

The fire broke out not far from Kirkendall's workplace. The former firefighter spent his 20s battling wildfires and admitted the scene brought back memories.

"For me, I miss fighting fires. So I get a little depressed. I want to get back out there with the guys on the line," Kirkendall said. "But more importantly, as a winemaker, [I worry about the] smoke on the grapes... The quicker they can get this thing out, the smoke can leave, we can make good wine again."

Despite how close the flames burned to the vineyard, strong winds pushed the fire northeast, away from Calistoga's main population center. Still, many Napa County residents remain in the fire's path.

Some winery owners and residents said they stayed up all night soaking their property with hoses.

"We thought with the Glass Fire, we don't have to worry about fires anymore," said Pickett Road resident Mark Armbruster. "We're through with fires now. We had enough."

Fire officials said the Pickett Fire was burning in a scar left by the 2020 Glass Fire, meaning vegetation wasn't as heavy. Still, extreme heat complicated firefighting efforts.

"A lot of the fire retardant has hit up on the left flank and close to the head of the fire," said Cal Fire spokesman Jason Clay as crews continued air attacks.

Kirkendall remains optimistic. With mutual aid arriving from across the region, he is hopeful the fire will be contained soon.

"Really good no nobody lost homes and wineries. I'm glad the guys are getting on it and suppressing it pretty fast," he said.

contributed to this report.