Alleged Oakland Sureño gang members arrested in sweep; face charges for racketeering, murder

Nine alleged members of Oakland-based Sureño street gangs are facing racketeering charges in connection with murders and other related crimes, federal officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the indictments on the same day six of the suspects were arrested in coordinated law enforcement operations. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Marvin Bonilla, 24-year-old Edwin Cano-Marida, 31-year-old Walfer Mendoza-Mendoza, 24-year-old Mario Pablo-Matias, 31-year-old Raymundo Pablo-Matias and 28-year-old Carlos Ramiro-Mendoza.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, on the scene of a sweep of alleged Sureño gang members in Oakland on Oct. 29, 2025. CBS

Two other suspects, 28-year-old Cesar Rolando Lucas-Pablo and 41-year-old Jeronimo Pablo-Carrillo, were already in custody, officials said. The 9th suspect, identified as 25-year-old Gonzalo Pablo, remains at large.

"Like people everywhere, the residents of Oakland deserve safe and peaceful neighborhoods, not ones filled with fear and senseless violence," said United States Attorney Craig Missakian said in a statement. "My office will continue to partner with local and federal law enforcement to reclaim our streets from the gangs who threaten our residents."

"These individuals have caused lasting damage to our community for years," said Assistant Chief James Beere of the Oakland Police Department. "Their violent actions, including shootings and homicides, have left families mourning and communities forever changed."

According to prosecutors, the suspects belonged to the Oakland Sureños, who are part of the larger Sureños street gang and are subordinate to and allied with the Mexican Mafia prison gang. Members are accused of committing more than a dozen criminal acts, including at least two murders and three attempted murders, along with shootings, firearms trafficking and narcotics trafficking.

Prosecutors said the crimes included committing violence against people perceived as rivals of the Sureños, which led to innocent members of the public being injured or killed.

In addition to the racketeering charges, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, six of the suspects are facing additional sentencing factors that could lead to life in prison.

Among those facing a potential life sentence include Gonzalez Pablo for his alleged role in a Nov. 2018 attempted murder, Lucas-Pablo, Pablo-Carillo and Ramiro-Mendoza for their alleged role a Jan. 5, 2019 murder, Ramiro-Mendoza and Pablo-Carillo for their alleged role in a Jan. 18, 2019 murder; along with Cano-Merida and Mario Pablo-Matias for their alleged role in an attempted murder in May 2021.

Prosecutors said the suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.