Oakland Coliseum DMV to be closed for months after metal thieves cause damage

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that the Oakland Coliseum office may be closed for several months, due to damage caused by metal thieves.

According to a statement obtained by CBS News Bay Area, workers who arrived Monday at the office on 501 85th Ave noticed a water pipe in the ceiling was leaking, which flooded the office. An investigation revealed wiring was stolen, which rendered the office's HVAC system and light poles in the parking lot inoperable, along with other vandalism.

Chopper 5 over the Oakland Coliseum DMV office on April 14, 2025, which was damaged after a metal theft at the facility. CBS

The DMV said the incident was reported to law enforcement.

"While the DMV anticipates the Oakland Coliseum office will be closed for four to five months, the department will work as quickly as possible to restore service at that location," the agency said Tuesday.

Karl Williams was one of several people who showed up to the Oakland Coliseum DMV on Monday, only to discover the office was closed, with a chain link fence surrounding the facility.

"My car is grounded. Can't go anywhere until I pay this $14 fee, and I come here to pay it, and DMV is closed," he told CBS News Bay Area.

The agency said customers with existing drive tests have been redirected to the Oakland Claremont office at 5300 Claremont Avenue. Meanwhile, customers with other DMV business were directed to the Oakland Claremont office and the Hayward office at 150 Jackson Street.

Employees at the Oakland Coliseum office have been directed the above offices, along with offices in Pleasanton in San Francisco until the issues are addressed, the DMV said.

DMV officials also urged customers to use online services, noting most tasks do not require an office visit.

The closure comes as DMV offices throughout the Bay Area are busier than usual as Californians rush to apply for a Real ID-compliant card ahead of next month's deadline.

To get a Real ID, applicants are required to show proof of identity -- which can be a current passport or birth certificate -- as well as proof of Social Security number and date of birth, along with two items proving residency such as a lease or utility bill.