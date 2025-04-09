Rush to get a Real ID before early May deadline packs Bay Area DMV offices

The looming May 7th deadline for U.S. travelers to have a Real ID has Bay Area residents scrambling to make DMV appointments and – in some cases – facing long waits at regional offices.

Travelers flying without a Real ID after that date could have a harder time getting through airport security.

People without appointments were waiting up to three hours. State Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Pleasanton and Fremont are opening one hour early, every weekday except Wednesdays specifically to handle the growing number of Real ID appointments.

East Bay resident Katrina Keith wasn't exactly thrilled about spending her day off sitting at the Concord DMV.

"They're in the 200s and I'm at 352, so I have some time. I have some time. Hopefully they're moving faster," she said.

Keith wasn't able to get an appointment, but needed to get a Real ID to fly to San Diego for her daughter's birthday without having to carry her passport. She said if she doesn't get through the line in an hour, she's leaving.

"I'm ok with that, but three hours? No. I'm not staying here for three hours. It's not worth it. I will just hold onto the passport if that's the case," Keith said laughing.

Jenifer and Mark Philipps took off work to bring their son in to get his Real ID.

"It's spring break, his birthday is in two weeks and the one he has is going to expire, so that's it. Timing. Here we are. Who wants to go to the DMV? Nobody!" said Jenifer.

Mark said he was dreading this DMV appointment more than doing his taxes and even a trip to the dentist, describing the DMV process as "painful."

"This increase comes as no surprise to the DMV," said DMV spokesperson Jaime Garza. He told CBS News Bay Area the DMV anticipated seeing a rush of Real ID applications as the federal deadline got closer.

"We're going to be monitoring the situation, not just in the Bay Area, but across California. And we're going to adjust the appointment availability as needed," said Garza.

To get a Real ID, applicants are required to show proof of identity -- which can be a current passport or birth certificate -- as well as proof of social security number and date of birth along with two items proving residency such as a lease or utility bill.

Applicants upload those documents online to save time.

"Smile if you like and wait for the flash!" a DMV employee said to Melissa Anderson as she was taking a new picture for her Real ID. Anderson was lucky enough to get an appointment and said she made it in and out in less than half an hour.

"I don't come to the DMV very often, so I guess it's not that bad. I've never had like a bad experience really. I know that's uncommon," Anderson said with a laugh.

The only advice from the DMV staff is to just wait if at all possible to get your Real ID, especially if you already have a federally compliant ID.

Applicants can also check wait times at their local DMV branch online. It estimates the time required based on time of day and if the applicant has an appointment or not. The site even provides estimated wait times at other nearby offices.

Officials said they expect things to get back to normal within the next six to eight weeks.