Treacherous coastal conditions remain after Northern California hit with deadly, damaging surf

Large waves of 25 to 35 feet were expected along the Northern California coast on Tuesday and a high surf warning is in effect until 6 p.m. a day after similar conditions were blamed for possibly three deaths Monday on the Santa Cruz County and Monterey County coastlines.

Forecasters and public safety agencies repeated warnings for everyone to stay away from the coastlines, where large waves can pull people into the ocean from rocks, jetties and beaches.

The high surf also destroyed a portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf on Monday.

"Life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions and significant shoreline erosion can be expected," the weather service said. "Sudden immersion in cold water can result in cold water shock even for the most experienced swimmers."

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning lifted evacuation orders for the Capitola Village area just east of Santa Cruz, while the Capitola Wharf and Village Road closures remained in effect until further notice.

The Bay Area awoke Tuesday morning to light rain around the region, and forecasters are keeping an eye on the Carmel River Lagoon in Monterey County for minor flood impacts.

In the North Bay, a flood advisory is effective for Sonoma County for possible minor flooding in parts of Sonoma County valleys, including Windsor, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Graton, and Cotati.