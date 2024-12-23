Portion of Santa Cruz Wharf collapses amid high surf with 2 people rescued

A part of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed Monday afternoon during a high-surf warning, with authorities confirming two people had to be pulled from the water.

The collapse of the municipal wharf was just one of multiple impacts in the weather-battered region as high surf and flooding led to multiple road closures and coastal evacuations in Capitola.

A portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapses during high surf. Santa Cruz Fire Department

Santa Cruz officials later said that the collapse happened at around 12:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service Bay Area X account posted information and video from an X user about the collapse at 1:1:18 p.m. Monday.

"A portion of the Santa Cruz pier has collapsed, and is floating away," the post read. "Look at the ominous wave action on the horizon. You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water."

🚨🚨A portion of the Santa Cruz Pier has collapsed, and is floating away. Look at the ominous wave action on the horizon. You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water. #CAwx 🚨🚨 https://t.co/5vCNQogvtI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 23, 2024

Santa Cruz Fire confirmed two people needed assistance being pulled from the water by life guards and a third person was able to get out of the surf on their own without help. The Santa Cruz Police Department was also at the scene.

The Santa Cruz Wharf has been closed until further notice, officials said. The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley and other city officials spoke about the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. Keeley noted that the part of the pier that collapsed "was a portion of the municipal wharf that has already been determined to need to be taken down and repaired over time."

It included the Dolphin restaurant and one of the public bathrooms on the wharf. Keeley also confirmed that the people who fell into the water were city personnel who were working on the wharf at the time, but said that there were no injuries and all people were accounted for. The area of the wharf that washed away has been closed to the public since January of this year, officials said.

The mayor noted that in the collapse, they lost "many pilings, a lot of the deck of the wharf itself, as well as the restroom and what remained of the Dolphin restaurant."

The public restroom had already washed ashore on the beach, but the mayor said that the rest of the debris that remained in the water presented "serious hazards for people and for any kind of navigation" and asked that people stay out of the water and off the beach for their safety and keep "their vehicles, their boats or other devices out in the water."

The mayor said city personnel were "assessing...the structural integrity of the wharf" given the incoming storm that would likely have additional impacts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office confirmed the governor was briefed on the damage and said the California Office of Emergency Services was coordinating with local officials to help provide support.

The collapse of the pier comes after the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning that remains in effect through noon Tuesday for San Francisco, the North Bay coast Including Point Reyes National Seashore, the Peninsula coast, the Monterey Bay, and Big Sur Coast. Breaking waves of 30 to 35 feet are expected along the coast.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced the closure of the Boardwalk, the Casino Arcade and Neptune's Kingdom due to the weather current conditions shortly after 1:30 p.m. for the remainder of the day Monday. However, the Boardwalk Bowl remained open.

The pier was also damaged during the powerful bomb cyclone that caused extensive damage in Santa Cruz, Capitola and other coastal towns in January of 2023.

The high surf was having additional impacts Monday as the day wore on. The Santa Cruz office of the CHP confirmed shortly after 3 p.m. that flooding had closed East Cliff at 9th Ave., East Cliff at Moran Lake, Marina Ave. at Aptos Beach Dr., Moosehead Dr., and Rio Del Mar at Aptos Beach Dr.

🌊🚧 **IMPORTANT ALERT** 🚧🌊



Heads up! East Cliff Dr is CLOSED between 26th Avenue and Palisades Avenue due to significant flooding. 🚫 Please do not attempt to drive across flooded areas or ignore road closures—it’s crucial for your safety. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hLH84VuQ27 — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) December 23, 2024

There were also some evacuations in Capitola after the Capitola Village was closed by the flooding from the high surf, with waves pushing seawater into the area. Village residents were advised to shelter in place and the Capitola Venetian Hotel was evacuated.

This is a developing news story. Additional information will be included as it becomes available.