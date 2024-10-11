Navy pilot marks his final air shows over San Francisco during Fleet Week

During this year's Fleet Week, it will be the last San Francisco air shows in the career for one participating pilot.

"It's been pretty surreal," said Major Joshua Soltan. "It's been a lot of hardwork over the past 2 and a half years."

He crews a unquie aircraft, affectionately nicknamed "Fat Albert."

Fat Albert pilot Major Joshua Soltan KPIX

"This is the only C-130 that is painted like this," said Soltan. "You will never see another one like this. It's got four Rolls Royce engines."

Soltan says it's special showcasing the professionalism and excellence of the Navy and Marine Corp through flight demonstration. He knows first hand that it can change someone's life.

"When I was a little guy down there in Pensicola, my dad took me out to watch the Blue Angels and see Fat Albert. So I think it's kinda full circle now that I get the chance to fly this aircraft behind me," said Soltan.

While in town, the Blue Angels do outreach at elementary schools, high schools, and colleges to teach kids about life in the military. Soltan wants to inspire the next generation of service men and women.

"So those little kids standing on the fence line, this one is for them," said Soltan.

And the big kids, too. Rick Baldonado stood up against the fence to catch a glimpse of the planes. He's a Navy veteran and worked on flight decks refueling jets.

"It just kinda brings a lot of good feelings back and memories," said Baldonado. "It's a great way to honor today's military."

Soltan says it's been an honor to be a part of it. He'll end his time with the Blue angels in November.

"I think we've been successful across the board and I'm looking forward to finishing strong," said Soltan.

As he gears up for his last flights, he knows the memories will last a lifetime. He hopes those watching feel the same.