'Public health failure' – SF lawmakers slam feds monkeypox response, seek vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO – Two San Francisco lawmakers on Friday decried the federal response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, urging the government to distribute additional vaccines.

"Monkeypox is a growing public health issue in our community. While the virus can infect anyone, it is particularly impacting gay and bisexual men," said a joint statement from State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney

The lawmakers said is little time left to prevent the outbreak from getting out of control.

Vaccination is how we control Monkeypox before it spreads broadly.



The feds need to accelerate purchase & distribution of the vaccine.



We need to push the vaccine out aggressively at the local level.



@MattHaneySF & my statement:

"The good news is that we have an effective vaccine that prevents monkeypox. The bad news is that the federal government has once again had a public health failure, this time by failing to order enough vaccine doses to prepare for this foreseeable outbreak," Wiener and Haney said.

"It's completely unacceptable that the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and other community clinics are receiving so few doses," the lawmakers went on to say.

Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation Clinic, told KPIX 5 on Thursday that they are in urgent need to doses, as California cases have doubled in the past week.

"We need something like 6,000 doses just to vaccinate our patient population we see," TerMeer said.

KPIX 5 met Tommy Wu, who was in the Castro on Thursday to get his vaccine.

"I've been waiting for this," Wu said. "I came in Tuesday and waited in line until the center opened. I was at the same party as a friend who got it and I started feeling flu-like symptoms as well."

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, there were 40 cases of the monkeypox among city residents as of Wednesday, up 24 from the previous week.