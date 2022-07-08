Monkeypox: Bay Area LGBTQ community steps up as vaccine remains in short supply

SAN FRANCISCO – Just as it did at the start of the AIDS crisis, the Bay Area LGBTQ community is stepping up to stop the spread of another illness, the monkeypox.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said monkeypox is spread by direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids, respiratory secretions during prolonged, face to face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

It's also spread by touching items, such as clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids and pregnant people via the placenta.

While the current outbreak has largely affected men who have sex with men, officials have repeatedly stressed that anyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity can become infected or spread monkeypox.

Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of the San Francisco Aids Foundation Clinic said in the last seven days, cases of monkeypox have doubled in California.

"We need something like 6,000 doses just to vaccinate our patient population we see," TerMeer told KPIX 5 Thursday.

So, TerMeer and those he works with are busy spreading the word about the need.

At Steamworks Bathhouse in Berkeley, manager Zose says he held a vaccination event based on a simple Instagram post that got thousands of hits and resulted in hundreds of people.

Once again, the LGBTQ community sees the illness as hitting close to home among men who have sex with men, and action is happening to stop the spread.

KPIX 5 met Tommy Wu, who was in the Castro on Thursday to get his vaccine for the monkeypox.

"I've been waiting for this," Wu said. "I came in Tuesday and waited in line until the center opened. I was at the same party as a friend who got it and I started feeling flu-like symptoms as well."

Wu believes the vaccine he waited for and got two days later will lessen symptoms. As shortages continue, he hopes the Federal Government will produce and release more vaccine soon.