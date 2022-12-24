Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 00:27

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A shooting prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night as people wrapped up their holiday shopping less than two days before Christmas.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 p.m., just an hour after it started. Mall of America says it will stay closed for the rest of the evening.

The Bloomington Police Department says it is working with mall security and the Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the scene.

Police did not provide details on whether anyone was injured or arrested.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard.

Police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near Nordstrom.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside the Nike store prompted a lockdown in August.

The mall bans guns on the premises but does not have metal detectors at its entrances. In October, it began testing the use of a "weapons detection system" at its north entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back at WCCO.com for updates.