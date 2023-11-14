Major freeway lane on Bay Bridge snarl traffic heading into and out of San Francisco

San Francisco commuters face gridlock after APEC freeway lane and off-ramp closures go into effect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday marked the first day that San Francisco commuters had to deal with additional freeway lane closures on the Bay Bridge related to APEC that made driving a challenge during the morning commute.

Caltrans is working with the California Highway Patrol in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement to implement the closures that are part of security measures surrounding the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation conference happening in and around Moscone Center.

The lane closures on the Bay Bridge had the widest impact on commuters coming into and out of San Francisco. CHP closed the #1 or far left lane on eastbound I-80 and the #5 or far right lane on westbound I-80 on the span Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. Those lane closures are in effect through Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m.

Drivers should expect heavier traffic coming into and out of San Francisco on those days. While the Treasure Island on-/off-ramps and Fremont Street off-ramp will stay open through the week, there will also be controlled access to Bay Bridge Pedestrian/Bike path on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

While both CHP and Caltrans had previously released information on APEC closures that said the 4th Street off-ramp from eastbound I-80 and 5th Street off-ramp from westbound I-80 would be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 15 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., there were reports that the closures happened a day early on Tuesday. CHP has confirmed that both off-ramps remain open and would close as scheduled Wednesday morning.

At the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities will be closing the northbound U.S. 101 Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp from Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 18. There will be no access to Dana Bowers Vista Point for vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians on those days. The Golden Gate Bridge pedestrian path will also be closed at north end of bridge and there will be no pedestrian access from the Marin County side of the span. However the bicycle path on west side of bridge will remain open between Marin County and San Francisco. More information on these closures and restrictions is available on the Caltrans website.