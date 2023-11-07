What to know about APEC-related San Francisco street closures and transit impacts

SAN FRANCISCO -- Transit officials in San Francisco have been doing their best to give the public advance warning about the numerous traffic and transit impacts expected during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.

The area of SoMa around the Moscone Center is poised to become a hub of activity during the APEC conference, scheduled from November 11-17. The bulk of the travel and transit impacts will take place from November 13-19.

SFMTA APEC INFO: APEC Travel and Transit Info | Interactive Map | Nob Hill Impacts | SoMa Impacts

The first major impact will start on November 7 when preparations for the activity and closures in the Nob Hill area will require that Muni de-energize the overhead lines that provide power to the 1 California line on Sacramento Street between Stockton and Taylor streets. From Tueday, November 7 until Sunday, November 12, the westbound 1 California trolley buses will not be able service the de-energized portion of Sacramento Street and will be rerouted. Muni will be providing a shuttle bus in the outbound direction for 1 California during this period of time.

Muni outbound 1 California detour for APEC SFMTA

When streets closures commence on Monday, Nov. 13, residents and visitors should expect significant traffic impacts including traffic congestion and delays downtown, transit reroutes and crowding on Muni and BART. Additional events may arise with little notice and may impact Muni routes, traffic, vehicle and pedestrian access.

The below interactive map provided by SF.gov shows the street closures and areas with security restrictions in connection with APEC. There is also a full SF.gov website outlining impacts from APEC with information for businesses, workers and residents who will be affected.

Streets near the Moscone Center will be closed Nov. 13 -19. A full list of street closures and Muni reroutes is available on the SFMTA web page regarding APEC impacts in SoMa. Drivers should expect delays and plan to give themselves extra time.

On-street parking will be unavailable within the designated SoMa security zone around the Moscone Center. SFMTA's Moscone Center Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Garage will be closed for the duration of the event. Parking control officers and police officers will be helping to direct traffic. The Yerba Buena/Moscone Center Muni station will also be closed to the public.

Residences and businesses inside the affected areas will generally be accessible. For residents within the designated "secure zone," pedestrian checkpoints will be set up at Huntington Park, Folsom and 3rd Streets, Howard and 5th Streets, and on Mission between 3rd and 4th streets. Drivers requiring access to residential and business parking lots and pedestrians visiting businesses or attending events within the closure area must enter at marked locations, provide proper identification, and will be subject to search by law enforcement personnel. Individuals should plan accordingly and expect delays throughout the week. More detailed information can be found on the SFMTA SoMa impacts web page.

The number of dignitaries visiting for APEC and staying at the San Francisco Fairmont and the InterContinental Mark Hopkins has led to additional closures and pedestrian security checkpoints in that area of Nob Hill and Chinatown. The following street closures will be in effect Nov. 13 -19.

California between Taylor and Stockton

Sacramento between Taylor and Powell

between Taylor and Powell Mason between California and Clay

between California and Clay Powell between California and Clay

between California and Clay Powell between Clay and Washington

The intersections of California at Mason and Powell and Sacramento at Mason and Powell will also be closed. The street closures and security restrictions along the Powell/Hyde, Powell/Mason and California Cable Car lines are requiring detours and shuttle bus service to get around the closed intersections. More details on the Nob Hill and Chinatown Muni impacts can be found on the SFMTA Nob Hill impacts web page.

Caltrans is also working with the California Highway Patrol in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement to implement safety measures in and around San Francisco during the APEC summit starting Wednesday, Nov. 15. The 4th Street off-ramp from eastbound I-80 and 5th Street off-ramp from westbound I-80 will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Additionally, on the Bay Bridge there will be closures of #1 or far left lane on eastbound I-80 and #5 or far right lane on westbound I-80 starting Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. Drivers should expect heavier traffic coming into and out of San Francisco on those days. There will also be controlled access to Bay Bridge Pedestrian/Bike path on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

At the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities will be closing the northbound U.S. 101 Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp from Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 18. There will be no access to Dana Bowers Vista Point for vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians on those days. The Golden Gate Bridge pedestrian path will also be closed at north end of bridge and there will be no pedestrian access from the Marin County side of the span. However the bicycle Path on west side of bridge will remain open between Marin County and San Francisco. More information on these closures and restrictions is available on the Caltrans website.