South Bay deadly rampage suspect Kevin Parkourana charged with murder, special circumstances

SAN JOSE -- Kevin Parkourana, accused in the violent rampage in San Jose and Milpitas that left three people dead and several others with major injuries, was charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder Tuesday.

Parkourana, 31, also faces special circumstances allegations and life in prison if convicted, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

Over the course of three hours, police say Parkourana carjacked two people, stabbed four people, and struck seven people with carjacked vehicles in San Jose and Milpitas. An elderly San Jose couple standing outside their home were killed as well as a 26-year-old stabbing victim in Milpitas. Seven other people were injured, some with injuries that were life-threatening but have since been stabilized.

Kevin Parkourana San Jose Police Department

"We are heartbroken and baffled after this tragic rampage of violence," Rosen said in a prepared statement. "As we sort through this person's wreckage, I want to thank the law enforcement officers from the San Jose and Milpitas police departments who quickly stopped him before he could hurt anyone else. My Office will continue that effort."

Rosen has called for building a locked mental health facility within the county's planned new jail.

"Perhaps there is no way to predict tragedies such as these," Rosen said. "We can all agree that there should be safer options for judges to choose."

