Victim injured in deadly South Bay rampage talks about his terrifying ordeal

SAN JOSE --A motorcyclist who was injured in last week's fatal South Bay crime spree that left three people dead in San Jose and Milpitas is speaking out.

Wynton Waldorf told CBS News Bay Area he was idling on his motorcycle at the intersection of Curtner and Union Avenues Thursday afternoon when he was rear ended by the man police say was responsible for the fatal rampage.

"I was sitting at the light, waiting for it to change. I never even saw him coming," said Waldorf, who asked that his face not be shown during the interview. "The next thing I knew, I felt the rear of my bike get lifted. I went flying over the handlebars. I landed on my head."

SJ crime spree victim's damaged motorcycle helmet. CBS

He said thankfully he was wearing a helmet, which absorbed the brunt of the impact. Wynton shared a photo of the helmet that showed its surface scarred by a deep set of scratches that hinted at the ferocity of the collision.

Waldorf said the impact propelled him to the pavement and under the rear bumper of the car in front of him. From that vantage point, he was able catch a fleeting glimpse of the fleeing suspect.

"Both my arms are working. Both my legs are working. And I open my eyes and out of the corner of my eyes, I caught a glimpse of him fleeing," he said.

Waldorf says he would later learn from police the extent of the rampage -- a series of carjackings, stabbings and deadly collisions that unfolded across several neighborhoods and several cities in the South Bay.

By the time officers took Kevin Parkourana into to custody in Milpitas, police said three people were dead and five others were hurt. Waldorf said he's profoundly grateful not to have been more seriously injured.

"I was relatively unscathed. And I pray -- and I'm not a religious person at all -- but I'm so glad that someone was watching over me," he said.

Parkourana is expected to make his first court appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Jose Tuesday.