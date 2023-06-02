Update: Kevin Parkourana identified as suspect in deadly San Jose, Milpitas rampage; Has history of assault convictions

SAN JOSE -- The man who police say went on a deadly rampage Thursday in Milpitas and San Jose is a man with a history of assault convictions and was reportedly on probation at the time of the attacks.

San Jose Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana. A review of court records show Parkourana has a number of arrests and felony convictions dating back about 10 years. Bay Area News Group reported Parkourana was on probation at the time of the attacks and was arrested in January for an alleged hate crime attack on a transgender person with a knife, but he was not charged.

On Friday during the San Jose Police Department's update on the deadly rampage, police confirmed that Parkourana was known to officers.

Parkourana is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police arrested the suspect in Milpitas Thursday afternoon shortly after a stabbing attack in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store on the 400 block of Jacklin Road. Officers provided life-saving measures but the victim died from the injuries.

By that time, law enforcement agencies in the South Bay had been alerted to a number of violent incidents in San Jose that investigators believed were committed by the same person. The rampage left three people dead and three others hurt, two with life-threatening injuries.

Among the violent incidents were two stabbing attacks that occurred minutes apart in the southwestern portion of the city. The first incident took place at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way near Blossom Hill Road in the city's Pepper Tree neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a carjacking and stabbing at about 3:11 p.m. and found a victim stabbed with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the victim's was driven a short distance away to the 1800 block of Hillsdale Ave. where at about 3:31 p.m. the suspect carjacked another vehicle, stabbed the driver, and drove off, striking a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Target store as he fled. The second stabbing victim also suffered life-threatening injuries while the person who was struck by the vehicle had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect and vehicle were later spotted in the area of E. Santa Clara St. and 16th St. where the suspect appeared to intentionally strike three pedestrians, police said. Two of the pedestrians died of their injuries.

Police arrested a suspect following the Milpitas stabbing at Midwick Dr. and Arizona Ave. just north of the Smart & Final store. Both Milpitas and San Jose police said they believe the suspect is the same in all of the incidents.

San Jose police spokesman Officer Steven Aponte said there were other incidents Thursday afternoon that are being investigated as possibly being linked to the same suspect as well.

"We're still investigating to see if there are additional crimes that have occurred that we're not aware of," Aponte said. "So if anybody has more information about incidents that involved violent felonies that occurred during this afternoon time period here in San Jose or in other neighboring jurisdictions, we want to know about those."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a tweet Thursday night that he was "sickened by the senseless violence that took place in our city tonight."

Aponte said investigators have not yet established a motive in the crime rampage.