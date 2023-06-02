Update: Suspect in stabbing rampage arrested; At least 3 victims in San Jose, Milpitas

SAN JOSE -- Police say a stabbing in Milpitas is linked to two other separate stabbing incidents in San Jose Thursday afternoon by the same person who also stole the vehicle of one of the victims. The suspect, now in custody, is also being linked to other violent incidents in San Jose earlier Thursday.

San Jose Police said the first two stabbing attacks occurred minutes apart in the southwestern portion of the city. The first scene was at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way near Blossom Hill Road in the city's Pepper Tree neighborhood. Officers responded at about 3:11 p.m. and found one victim stabbed with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene of a stabbing and carjacking at a Target store parking lot at 1811 Hillsdale Avenue in San Jose, June 1, 2023. CBS

Minutes later at about 3:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of another stabbing and carjacking at a Target Store parking lot about three miles away on the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue between Ross Avenue and Camden Avenue. The suspect carjacked a victim after stabbing them, also leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

While the vehicle fled, it hit a pedestrian at the scene. That victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police said based on the preliminary investigation, it's believed there is one suspect in both these incidents.

At about 4:30 p.m., Milpitas Police said a person was arrested following a stabbing in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store on the 400 block of Jacklin Road. A suspect was arrested in that case, Milpitas Police said. The suspect was not identified. The condition of the victim was unknown.

Police arrest a suspect in a stabbing in Milpitas in the area of Arizona Ave. and Midwick Drive near Milpitas High School, June 1, 2023. Stringer/CBS

Just after 7 p.m., San Jose Police said it's believed the Milpitas suspect is linked to both the San Jose stabbings as well as other violent incidents that happened earlier Thursday in San Jose.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.