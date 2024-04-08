Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling for assaulting ex-girlfriend Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling for assaulting ex-girlfriend 01:43

NEW YORK -- Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in New York City.

The judge granted a full protective order for Grace Jabbari, Majors' ex, at Monday's sentencing. If Majors violates any terms of the sentencing, he faces a year in jail.

The fallout from Majors' conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment has proved to be much greater than any formal sentence.

Majors was caught on camera shoving Jabbari back inside an SUV on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan following a heated argument in March 2023.

The jury found he twisted and injured Jabbari's arm, and that he recklessly, but not intentionally, injured and harassed her during the altercation that led to his arrest.

Majors, 34, is known for his roles in "Creed III" and Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Marvel and Disney cut ties with Majors and dropped him from future projects following the verdict. He also lost sponsorship deals.

In February, Majors' attorney filed a motion asking the judge to set aside the verdict and acquit him of all charges. The motion was denied.

Jabbari begged the court to hold Majors accountable. She also filed a civil suit against Majors, alleging he committed assault, battery and defamation against her.

"He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility and he will do this again. This is a man who believes he is above the law. Therefore, he remains a danger to those around him," Jabbari said Monday.

CBS New York tried to speak with Majors after the sentence was handed down, but he did not respond to questions.

Majors was acquitted on two charges that required prosecutors to show he intentionally committed the acts. He is appealing the conviction.