Hillsborough police offer $100,000 reward in search for suspect who shot officer

Police in Hillsborough are offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect who shot an officer in the department's parking lot last month.

Police issued a press release regarding the reward and the ongoing investigation into the targeted attack on the officer Wednesday, asking for the public's help finding the suspect in the "brazen attack."

The shooting happened on February 22 at around 3:49 p.m. in the afternoon. Police said the suspect entered the rear parking lot at Floribunda Ave. and "immediately opened fire," striking the officer. The officer returned fire, but the suspect fled from the scene, according to authorities. It was not known if the suspect was wounded.

"To aid in bringing this dangerous individual to justice, the Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's identification, arrest, and successful prosecution," the release said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was expected to make a full recovery. Police later confirmed that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Hillsborough officer shooting person of interest sketch Hillsborough Police Department

Police had a limited description of the suspect based on what the targeted officer saw during the brief encounter, which lasted only seconds. The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, believed to be in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing between five feet seven inches and five feet ten inches tall, and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and dark-colored jeans. The suspect has medium-dark hair and a lighter complexion. At the time of the incident, he was armed with a firearm, which was partially concealed within a sweatshirt. Authorities released a sketch of a person of interest in the shooting on March 1.

Police are interested in speaking with individuals who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Floribunda Ave. facility between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on February 22. Residents and businesses with surveillance cameras that took footuage during that timeframe are strongly encouraged to review their recordings and share any relevant material with authorities.

Tips should be submitted by emailing tips@hillsborough.net.

"The Hillsborough Police Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community for its unwavering support as we work tirelessly to resolve this case," the release said.