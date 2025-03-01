Hillsborough police release sketch of person of interest after officer shot

Hillsborough police have released a sketch of a person of interest as they continue to investigate a shooting that sent an officer to the hospital last weekend.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 22 in a rear parking lot of the Hillsborough Police Department.

Investigators said a gunman gained access to a restricted area and fired at an officer before taking off from the scene on foot.

Now investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who was seen near the area shortly after the incident.

Witnesses saw the person running southbound on El Camino near Carol, Cypress and Barroilhet in Burlingame around 5:30 p.m. that evening, police said.

Police said the person appeared anxious and looked back frequently as if trying to avoid detection.

The person of interest is described as a Hispanic man, about 25-27 years old, police said. He's about 5'5" to 5'7" and physically fit with short black hair and is clean-cut.

Police believe the person was wearing a black trucker hat, black windbreaker-type jacket, dark-colored sagging jeans with rhinestones on the back pockets and flat-soled Nike shows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough Police Department. The department is also seeking any security camera footage from the afternoon and evening of Feb. 22.

Police also urge anyone who recalls seeing someone running in the area or an unknown vehicle parked nearby to report it.

The officer who was shot is expected to make a full recovery.