Hillsborough police search for suspect after officer shot in police department's parking lot

Heavy police presence in Hillsborough for officer-involved shooting investigation

A search is underway in Hillsborough for a suspect after police said an officer was shot in the police department's parking lot Saturday evening.

The officer was shot by a suspect who entered the rear lot of the police building, the Hillsborough Police Department said. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

No description was provided for the suspect at large.

The police department is located on Floribunda Avenue, just off El Camino Real. People are urged to avoid the area.