Half Moon Bay mass shooting was 2nd gun attack at same mushroom farm in 7 months

HALF MOON BAY – One of the farmworkers killed in the mass shooting at one of two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay appears to have just missed getting shot in a previous gun attack by another disgruntled worker at the same farm seven months earlier, according to court documents.

On July 1, a worker identified as Martin Medina was charged with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire with a handgun at another worker's trailer at California Terra Gardens. The complaint charged Medina with attempted murder and criminal threats, as well as shooting into an occupied dwelling, inhabited by Yetao Bing and a second person.

Martin Medina complaint:

Bing, 43, was listed as one of the persons killed in Monday's mass shooting. Four people were shot dead at the California Terra Gardens site and three other people were killed at a second mushroom farm nearby.

Medina, 49, also lived in a mobile home near the mushroom farm and allegedly had a dispute with another worker. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Medina shot through the man's trailer door, with the bullet going through the trailer next to it where Bing lived.

Medina fled and deputies arrested him later after finding him walking his dog, the DA's office said. No one was injured in the July incident.

CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTINGS

Chunli Zhao was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. He made his first court appearance Wednesday but did not enter a plea.

Zhao's next appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 16, when he is expected to enter a formal plea.