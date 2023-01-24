AG Bonta warns of crowdfunding scams in wake of Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park shootings

SACRAMENTO – Following the horrific mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned about potential crowdfunding scams targeting people looking to help.

"Well-intentioned or otherwise, those operating crowdfunding pages often formed overnight in response to crises may lack the experience, contacts, and staff needed to fulfill their commitments," a statement from Bonta's office said Tuesday.

The Attorney General urged Californians to research before giving and offered several tips.

First, prospective donors should learn all they can about the crowdfunding campaign organizer before making a contribution, including looking up the organizer on Google and LinkedIn and checking their social media for potential fakes. Also, donors should contact the organizer if they have questions.

Donors should also research crowdfunding platforms and be aware of their rules, particularly when it comes to refunds.

Bonta said to beware of campaigns that make you feel sorry for someone but do not give any details on how the money would be used. The attorney general also noted that contributions to crowdfunded campaigns are probably not tax deductible unless they are made to a nonprofit.

Donors can visit the Attorney General's Office website for additional tips and to file complaints about suspicious crowdfunding campaigns.

"Our nation has once again been forced to confront more senseless gun violence. From Monterey Park to Half Moon Bay, our entire state is reeling," Bonta said. "While we have much work ahead to tackle America's disease, people are also coming together to support those who are hurting and who have lost loved ones. I encourage all Californians to extend a helping hand wherever possible and to take advantage of the resources available across the state. If you plan on giving, please be wary of scammers and do your research before you donate."

Support services for crime victims are available. Victims are urged to contact the California Department of Justice's Victim's Service Unit by visiting https://oag.ca.gov/victimservices, calling 877-433-9069 or emailing victimservices@doj.ca.gov.

For those in Half Moon Bay, the Victim Services Division of the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office can be reached by visiting https://smcgov.org/da/victim-services.