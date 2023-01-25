Update: Oakland mass shooting during video shoot kills 18-year-old; others injured in crash while fleeing

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting at a music video shoot Monday evening killed an 18-year-old man and injured several other people, police and city officials said.

Mario Navarro died in the shooting reported just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where 40 to 50 people were at the music video shoot when gunfire broke out, acting Police Chief Darren Allison said at a news conference Tuesday.

Five people, including Navarro, were struck by the gunfire, which also hit a vehicle and nearby business, and three other people were injured in a crash while fleeing the scene, Allison said.

Allison, filling in for Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who is on administrative leave pending an investigation into a report released last week alleging misconduct within the Police Department, joined Mayor Sheng Thao and other city and community leaders at Tuesday's news conference about the mass shooting.

Thao noted that it was the third mass shooting in California in less than a week following one in Southern California over the weekend and another in the Half Moon Bay area earlier Monday.

"This problem isn't unique to our state but it is unique to our nation," Thao said of the issue of gun violence. "This has to end, it must end."

No arrest has been announced in the Oakland shooting, and Allison said investigators are looking into a possible gang or group connection to the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.