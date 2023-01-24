Watch: Gov. Gavin Newsom Half Moon Bay news conference on California mass shootings

HALF MOON BAY -- California Governor Gavin Newsom was set to address reporters in Half Moon Bay Tuesday afternoon, a day after the third mass shooting in California in as many days.

The press conference was scheduled to begin at around 3 p.m. Pacific Time at the Portuguese Culture Center in Half Moon Bay.

CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTINGS

Five men and two women were killed, with another man injured and in stable condition, in the shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay. Authorities said the 66-year-old gunman was an employee of one of the farms he allegedly targeted.

Hours later in Oakland, an 18-year-old man died and four other people were injured in a shooting during the recording of a music video. Three others were hurt in a crash while fleeing the scene.

On Saturday in Southern California, 11 people were killed in a shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park during a Lunar New Year celebration. Police believe he was attempting to carry out a second attack when he was disarmed by another man.