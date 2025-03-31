Some former A's fans in the Bay Area say they won't follow the team in Sacramento

Disgruntled Bay Area A's fans say they won't follow the team in Sacramento

Monday will be a tough day for Bay Area A's fans as the team gets ready to play its home opener away from Oakland for the first time in more than 50 years.

On Monday evening, the Athletics will have first pitch at their current temporary home at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Both the Athletics and Sacramento River Cats will share the stadium. Team officials said they expect a sell-out crowd of more than 14,000 in attendance as they take on the Chicago Cubs.

But some local A's fans told CBS News Bay Area they are not planning to follow the team.

"I'm going to go watch the Ballers," said former A's fan Irving McKnight. "I'm not going to Sac. I'm not going to Vegas to watch the A's."

"As it stands, to watch what they're doing over there, it's like your ex-girlfriend leaving you," said another ex-A's fan, Cofi Yiadom. "Do you want to watch her on TV?"

Bar owners in Oakland said they are waiting to see what the team's departure will do to business.

Miles Palliser, the co-owner of the Athletic Club in Oakland, said they will be open and ready to welcome fans who still want to cheer on the team.

"Once the dust settles, we may find that there are still thousands of A's fans in the area who are trying to watch the games," said Palliser. "We're here, we're open, we have 40 TVs and we can always get the game on with sounds. So we'd love to have you and maybe this can be something cool that happens out of something that wasn't the best news."

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Monday night.

At last check, and there are still some tickets available. Lawn seats are going for about $90, while the most expensive seats along the first base line will set fans back more than $300.