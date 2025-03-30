Sutter Health Park switches branding for start to new A's era after River Cats' opening series

WEST SACRAMENTO – The A's officially take West Sacramento soil for the first time in their home opener at Sutter Health Park on Monday.

It's the start of a new era and the A's and River Cats share the stadium for the next three years.

After the River Cats finished their series with the Albuquerque Isotopes began the switch over to the big leagues.

It is a race to get ready between every River Cats and A's home game series from here on out.

The Cats' championship title banner will be taken down from center field and swapped with an A's World Series banner at Sutter Health Park.

Plus the stadium switched to all electronic signage throughout the concourse, so it's easier to switch between River Cats and A's branding.

After Sunday's River Cats game, all their gear in the team store was switched out for A's gear. Some of the signs at the front gate already welcome the A's and more are expected to be added.

"We are very excited, it's super close to home," A's fan Casey Wright said. It'll be fun and we are hoping for a big crowd and big atmosphere when they are here."

Sunday, about 3,400 fans were in attendance for the River Cats. A's fans expect to see a sellout crowd Monday of more than 14,000.

"Gosh, I hope Sacramento shows up," A's fan Sara Edmonds said. "Honestly, full house. It'll be great."

Jerry Sibincic, a Cubs fan, is in town from Indiana, checking the newest home to Major League Baseball off his stadium bucket list.

"I've been traveling to all the different parks. After this, I'll have three more to go," Sibincic said. "This is a very different experience here, it being a minor league park."

West Sacramento will be in the national spotlight starting Monday.