Watch CBS News
Health

California reports first U.S. case of new mpox strain in San Mateo County, health officials say

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 11-15-2024
PIX Now evening edition 11-15-2024 08:44

The first case in the U.S. of a more severe strain of mpox was reported in San Mateo County, California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Testing confirmed the mpox case was the clade I strain. According to the California Department of Public Health, the person had recently traveled from Africa, where there is an ongoing outbreak.  

The CDPH said the person who tested positive received treatment and is isolating at home. Anyone who was in contact with them is being contacted by public health officials. 

No other cases have been reported.

The clade I strain has historically caused more severe symptoms than clade II. The CDC said risk to the general public is low.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.