California reports first U.S. case of new mpox strain in San Mateo County, health officials say

The first case in the U.S. of a more severe strain of mpox was reported in San Mateo County, California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Testing confirmed the mpox case was the clade I strain. According to the California Department of Public Health, the person had recently traveled from Africa, where there is an ongoing outbreak.

The CDPH said the person who tested positive received treatment and is isolating at home. Anyone who was in contact with them is being contacted by public health officials.

No other cases have been reported.

The clade I strain has historically caused more severe symptoms than clade II. The CDC said risk to the general public is low.