Suspect in alleged Discovery Bay "boat rage" incident arrested

Discovery Bay boater seen on video crashing into person on jet ski, other boats

The owner of a powerboat caught on video in an alleged "boat rage" incident in Discovery Bay on Sunday has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, according to authorities.

Video posted on social media shows a dark-colored wakeboard boat near the Discovery Bay Marina docks chasing after someone on a personal watercraft, creating waves that rocked other boats at nearby docks. Another video shows the boat crashing into boats docked at the marina after hitting the jet skier.

The Contra Costa Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office jail records show that the registered owner of the boat, identified as 57-year-old Erick Garcia, was arrested on Wednesday at noon and was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $95,000 bail.

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and vandalism resulting in damage of $400 or more.

The Sheriff's Office said more information on the arrest would be provided later.